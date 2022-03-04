Microsoft to 'Suspend All New Sales' of Products and Services in Russia - News

Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith announced the company is stopping the sale of all new products and services in Russia.

The company is working closely with the US, UK, and European Union and are working to stop many aspects of its business in Russia to comply with government sanctions.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," said Smith.

He added, "We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions.

"We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve."

Microsoft is working to protect Ukraine's cybersecurity by working with cybersecurity officials in Ukraine to protect from Russian attacks. This includes a recent cyberattack against a major Ukrainian broadcaster.

"Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations," said Smith. "We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention.

"We are also continuing to mobilize our resources to help the people in Ukraine. Our Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are working closely with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and multiple UN agencies to help refugees by providing technology and financial support for key NGOs and, where needed, we are defending these groups from ongoing cyberattacks.

"As a company, we are committed to the safety of our employees in Ukraine and we are in constant contact with them to offer support in many forms, including those who have needed to flee for their lives or safety."

