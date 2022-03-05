The Idolmaster: Starlit Season Ships 100,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announced The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has shipped over 100,000 units. The figure incudes digital sales.

This figure is up from 76,500 units reported on October 20, 2021.

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season released for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on October 14, 2021 in Japan and Asia.

