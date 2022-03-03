Elden Ring in the UK Had the Biggest Non-FIFA or Call of Duty Launch Since Red Dead Redemption 2 - Sales

The launch of Elden Ring was a huge success for FromSoftware in the UK. It had the biggest debut since Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Its launch sales were two and a half times higher than Horizon: Forbidden West, which debuted the previous week for the PS5 and PS4.

Elden Ring's first week sales are the biggest for the UK for any game that isn't Call of Duty or FIFA since Red Dead Redemption 2 in October 2018. This means week one sales were bigger than Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Breaking down Elden Ring sales, 68 percent of the sales were digital, while 32 percent were physical. 85 percent of Xbox sales for the game were digital and for PC it was 73 percent. PS5 and PS4 digital sales were just over half of all sales.

Of the total sales, 32 percent were on the PlayStation 5, 30 percent on PC, 29 percent on Xbox, and nine percent on PS4.

