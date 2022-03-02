The PC Xbox App Update Adds New Features - News

/ 616 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has updated the Xbox app on PC with new Installation and Game Management features.

Users of the Xbox app on PC can now choose what folder your games get installed to, access to files for select games you've installed, the option to repair and move your games, and the ability to mode more games.

You won't have to re-install games. Just right click on your games on the left side of the app, then click on "manage," then "enable." You can also move and repair your games from there.

Read the details below:

First up, a big thank you to all the Xbox Insiders who helped us in the recent round of testing the Xbox app. Because of the great feedback we received, we’re happy to share that the newest Installation and Game Management features are available for the Xbox app on PC! This is what it means for you:

You now have the option to choose what folder your games get installed to

Access to files for select games you’ve installed, as well as options to repair and move your games

Ability to mod more games

You won’t have to re-install your existing games, just right click on them in the left-hand side of your app and click on “manage,” then “enable.” You can also move and repair your games from here.

To install the latest Xbox app updates and get access today, open the Microsoft Store app on Windows, then navigate to your Library and select ‘Update’ next to the Xbox app.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles