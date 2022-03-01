Back 4 Blood Tops 10 Million Players, Tunnels of Terror Expansion Releases April 12 - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Turtle Rock Studios announced Back 4 Blood has surpassed 10 million players and is "2021’s best-selling new IP on consoles" based on US data from NPD.

It was also announced the first expansion for Back 4 Blood is called Tunnels of Terror and will launch on April 12.

"To achieve such a milestone in the short time since the launch of Back 4 Blood is a historic event for our studio and this franchise," said Turtle Rock Studios president and general manager Steve Goldstein.

"As we look ahead, we're excited to keep the momentum going with our upcoming expansion, 'Tunnels of Terror,' which will offer more cooperative content for fans to continue cleansing the world of the Ridden."

Check out details on the Tunnels of Terror expansion below:

When the Back 4 Blood “Tunnels of Terror” expansion arrives on April 12, teams of up to four friends can jump into an all-new co-op activity known as Ridden Hives, where they will explore seven different dungeons full of labyrinthine tunnels below the depths of Evansburgh that are infested with a new Ridden type, Warped Ridden.

To claim exclusive loot and rewards only offered in Ridden Hives, players must outmaneuver and overcome the daunting new Warped Ridden, including the landmine-setting Urchins, monstrous Shredders, and damage-dealing Rippers. The new Warped Ridden variants are also playable in PvP Swarm mode.

The upcoming expansion introduces two new playable Cleaners—Sharice, an axe wielding firefighter, and Heng, a tough as nails, no-nonsense restaurateur.

Also included in “Tunnels of Terror” are eight exclusive character skins, seven new legendary weapons, 12 new weapon skins, new cards, and more.

The expansion will coincide with the release of the “No Hope” difficulty setting, a free update adding an extra level of challenge for elite players.

Please note, all playable content included in the “Tunnels of Terror” expansion will be accessible by all players in a party as long as one player in that party has purchased the expansion.

Additionally, there will be no microtransactions of any kind, cosmetic or otherwise, added to the game as part of this expansion or any future content update.

Back 4 Blood is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles