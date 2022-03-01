Twisted Metal Live-Action TV Series Picked Up by Streaming Platform Peacock - News

The live-action Twisted Metal TV series has been picked up by NBC's streaming platform Peacock for a series, according to Deadline.

The TV series will be a comedy and consist of 30 minute long episodes. It was revealed in September 2021 that Anthony Mackie (Captain America series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Altered Carbon, The Hurt Locker, and more) was cast to star as John Doe in the Twisted Metal TV series. He will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith will writer and executive produce the TV series. Will Arnett and Marc Forman will also be executive producers via their Electric Avenue production company.

"Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!" said NBCUniversal Television and Streaming president scripted of content Lisa Katz.

"This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs."

President of Sony Pictures Television Studios Jeff Frost and co-President Jason Clodfelter added, "We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions. Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept."

"Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises," said the head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash. "We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them."



Twisted Metal is the second TV series from PlayStation Productions. The first is HBO's The Last of Us, which is currently in production.

