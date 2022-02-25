Tencent Acquires 1C Entertainment - News

Polish game company 1C Entertainment announced it has been acquired by Tencent.

The two companies reached a deal in November 2021 as Tencent agreed to buy all the shares owned by 1C Entertainment's previous parent, 1C, to give it a majority stake in 1C Entertainment and all of its subsidiaries.

1C Entertainment and all subsidiaries with 1C in its names will be renamed within six months of the deal's closure.

"We are truly excited by this deal," said 1C Entertainment management board member Tomasz Nieszporski. "It is an amazing opportunity for 1CE to achieve our wildest dreams and aspirations in the video games business.

"Our vision and passion will be now backed by a leading global games company, and I am humbled by the unique chance of working together with Tencent and the other top creative minds that are part of its global ecosystem."

Tencent Games Global Chief Technology Officer Li Shen added, "We couldn’t be more pleased to work with the talented team at 1C Entertainment, supporting them as they embark on a new phase of growth."

