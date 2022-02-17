Dying Light 2: Stay Human Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 6, 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human debuted in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to third place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in fourth place. NBA 2K22 climbed up the charts from 10th to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Dying Light 2: Stay Human - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 Jump Force Spider-Man: Miles Morales

