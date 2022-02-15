3DS and Wii U Nintendo eShop Purchases to End in Late March 2023 - News

Nintendo announced starting in late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Nintendo eShop purchases. It will still be possible for the foreseeable future to redownload games and DLC on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS after late March 2023.

"As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop for the Wii U system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems," reads the Nintendo post. "It will also no longer be possible to download free content, including game demos."

Starting May 23, 2022 it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to a Nintendo eShop account on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS.

Staring August 29, 2022 it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to a Nintendo eShop account on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS. It will be possible to redeem download codes until late March 2023.

"Users who link their Nintendo Network ID wallet (used with Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems) with their Nintendo Account wallet (used with the Nintendo Switch family of systems) can use the shared balance to purchase content on any of these systems until late March 2023," reads the post from Nintendo. "After that, the balance can only be used to purchase content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems."

There are no planned changed on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

