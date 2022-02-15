3DS and Wii U Nintendo eShop Purchases to End in Late March 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 439 Views
Nintendo announced starting in late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Nintendo eShop purchases. It will still be possible for the foreseeable future to redownload games and DLC on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS after late March 2023.
"As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop for the Wii U system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems," reads the Nintendo post. "It will also no longer be possible to download free content, including game demos."
Starting May 23, 2022 it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to a Nintendo eShop account on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS.
Staring August 29, 2022 it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to a Nintendo eShop account on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS. It will be possible to redeem download codes until late March 2023.
"Users who link their Nintendo Network ID wallet (used with Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems) with their Nintendo Account wallet (used with the Nintendo Switch family of systems) can use the shared balance to purchase content on any of these systems until late March 2023," reads the post from Nintendo. "After that, the balance can only be used to purchase content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems."
There are no planned changed on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
We thank you for supporting Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2022
Additionally, you may also look back on your time with them via various play statistics: https://t.co/YCkkVFaQ7i
I hope Nintendo fans freak out on internet like Sony fans did when Sony teased to close their older stores, but unfortunately Nintendo fans are more docile and I'm sure Nintendo will indeed close theirs
I honestly don't really care. I got everything I was interested in already. It's been years. Personally I think they should keep the 3DS eshop up for a year longer but the Wii U can die.
Why? Because the store is closing? You had years to buy WiiU digital games, besides who honestly buys games on the WiiU these days?
Honestly, people who complained about the PSP shop getting shut down were seriously unreasonable.
People spent years crapping on the Wii U every chance they got. Nobody talked about the Wii U eShop until now when it's about to leave...in a year. I guess it's just something to talk about but some people are acting like there was a death in their family or something.
3DS support ended only in 2019, I was still buying 3DS games until 2020 when I gave my 3DS to a friend. 2022 is just too early to close it
Sony is still going to close the PSP store on July 2nd. Everybody cries about these shops closing when nobody was buying anything from them to begin with. There's a reason why they choose to shut them down. If 5 people are shopping on the PSP store a year, why keep it open? Hell, most PSP software was pirated anyways, lol. People were emulating the 3DS and Wii U as new software was being produced.
Everybody hated the Wii U, but now all of a sudden it's a travesty that the Wii U eShop is closing? I haven't' touched either shop in years. Nor do I shop at the PS3 or PSVita stores. I'm not that clingy.
Then you have the emulation is moral crowd. And no, I'm not against emulation as I do it quite often with older software. They were emulating these games before Nintendo decided to close anything. And now they're in a fake rage about shops that they stopped buying from. Man, the internet is wild. If you want to emulate, then emulate. Nobody is stopping you.
I thought the PS3 shop couldn't be closed down because the digital software checked in with the playstation store to be used in case the clock was wrong or something like that
I understand Wii U, but the lifetime of 3DS was 3 years longer and ended 2021. That's a bit fast imo. I guess Nintendo see the sales numbers and they close the eshops because of economic reasons.