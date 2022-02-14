Ubisoft Hiring for a 'New Might & Magic AAA Game' - News

/ 464 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft is currently hiring a Senior Brand Manager for its Ubisoft Shanghai studio that will work on a "new Might & Magic AAA game.

"Ubisoft Shanghai is looking for a Senior Brand Manager to champion the brand marketing and product marketability of a new Might & Magic AAA game," reads the job listing. "Under the management of the Brand director, join an ambitious team and help reinvent one the biggest Fantasy franchise in video game history."

Might & Magic is an RPG series that goes back to 1986's Might and Magic Book One: The Secret of the Inner Sanctum. The last main entry in the series, Might & Magic X: Legacy, released in 2014.

Ubisoft purchased the rights to Might & Magic in 2003. Before that it was originally developed by New World Computing.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles