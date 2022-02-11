Dying Light 2 Tops 3 Million Players in First Weekend - News

Developer Techland released Dying Light 2 Stay Human last week on February 4. The game surpassed 200,000 concurrent players on Steam in its first day and has since reached a peak of 274,983 players.

Techland via Twitter has announced Dying Light 2 Stay Human had over three million players in its first weekend available.

"Thank you to the 3 million unique players who experienced Dying Light 2 Stay Human during the first weekend of the game launch," reads the tweet from the developer.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Thank you to the 3 million unique players who experienced Dying Light 2 Stay Human during the first weekend of the game launch🙏❤️#StayHuman #DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/MCFb8lUcmh — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 11, 2022

