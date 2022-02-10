Luminous Avenger iX 2 Will Get Dusk Diver 2 Guest Boss Fight This Month - News

Developer Inti Creates today announced its second cross-over DLC for action title Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2. To correspond with the launch of Dusk Diver 2, that game's protagonist, Yang Yumo, will join the fight as a guest boss on February 24. Check out the gameplay trailer below:

Inti Creates also announced a release date for its previously advertised guest boss DLC, Kohaku Otori from Cogen: Sword of Rewind. As of today, that DLC is now live on all platforms. It retails for $7.99.

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 is available now on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In his review of the game, our own Christian Evans called it "another very good 2D action platformer in the vein of the modern retro classic."

