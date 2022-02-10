CrossfireX Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 178 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment have released CrossfireX for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Xbox Game Pass.

The game includes Smilegate's multiplayer mode and a campaign by Remedy that features two Operations at launch - Operation Catalyst and Operation Spectre. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will only have access to one of the Operations - Operation Catalyst.

The CrossfireX Ultimate Package is available for $29.99 and includes both Operations, and the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The legendary franchise comes to Xbox in a fast-paced first-person shooter with modern & classic multiplayer modes and a cinematic campaign that drops you in the middle of a global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles