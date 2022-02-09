Mario Strikers: Battle League Announced for Switch, launches June 10 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Mario Strikers: Battle League for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on June 10.

"Lace up your cleats & prepare to bring the heat in Mario Strikers: Battle League!" reads the description to the announcement trailer.

"Fierce special shots, items, & tackles means there’s no rules except to rule the field! Play with up to 8 players locally & online, and even create your own club when Mario Strikers: Battle League launches on Nintendo Switch June 10th."

View the announcement trailer below:

