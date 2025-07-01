Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

TAITO has announced Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Winter.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

More quests, more power! An all-new Bubble Bobble experience!

Bub, the bubble-blowing dragon, journeys through silly dungeons that change upon every visit!

Defeat enemies using bubble action and use bubbles as platforms to find and collect treasures!

Use the collected items to make Bub stronger or learn new skills as you delve deeper into dugeons!

Never-Before-Seen Dungeons That Change Every Time You Step Foot in It!

Upon entering a dungeon, the stage structure, platforms and enemy placements change for a fresh experience every time!

In this title, you don’t need to defeat all the monsters!

Take down enemies by engulfing them in bubbles as you progress to the next stage through the donut gate!

Collect Treasures and Make Bub Stronger!

Obtain “ingredients” from dungeon treasures, used to enhance Bub’s abilities!

Collect “ingredients” by clearing dungeons repeatedly to make Bub stronger!

How far can you go? Once you are familiar with the controls or have made Bub stronger, testing your limits to see how far you can go!

A Sweet’n Silly World Awaits!

This Bubble Bobble game is set in a sweet, silly world!

Cute and upbeat dungeons and castles harbor sweets-inspired enemies that will stand in Bub’s way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

