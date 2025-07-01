Battle Royale Game SUPERVIVE Launches July 24 for PC - News

Developer Theorycraft Games announced the free-to-play competitive squad-based hero battle royale SUPERVIVE will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on July 24.

"Our 1.0 global launch is nothing less than a top-to-bottom overhaul of SUPERVIVE, with a ton of new content, overhauled progression and systems, new features, and a brand new foundational system that we think will fundamentally change how you play," said Theorycraft Games CEO Joe Tung. "I can’t wait to share more on July 17!"

Read details on the game below:

SUPERVIVE 1.0 is a comprehensive overhaul to progression, game structure, the map, and more—redefining the experience while preserving the game’s signature lethal, free-flowing combat.

Rewards for the Community

For players who joined SUPERVIVE starting with open beta testing, Theorycraft will be offering special rewards, including:

Players who played SUPERVIVE at least once before the 1.0 launch will receive an exclusive Cartoon Carrot Wisp (Rooty) and Champion callsign.

SUPERVIVE at least once before the 1.0 launch will receive an exclusive Cartoon Carrot Wisp (Rooty) and Champion callsign. Players with over 40 hours of gameplay will receive an exclusive The OG Glider—the first glider model ever created for the game—and an exclusive title: Theorycrafter.

On July 17 at 9:00 pm PT, tune into SUPERVIVE‘s YouTube channel, where Theorycraft CEO Joe Tung will break down the massive evolution coming to the game.

Immediately following the 1.0 deep dive on July 17, servers will be taken offline for extended pre-launch maintenance. All Battlepass owners will receive plus-200,000 EXP—the average earned by highly engaged players—for their patience.

