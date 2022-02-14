8 Great Games from 2021 That (Almost) No One Played - Article

My version of this article last year was fairly well-received, so I decided to revive the concept. What mostly inspired the idea in the first place was working through huge numbers of games each year to come up with a list of eligible titles as part of our annual Game of the Year Awards celebrations. I find that, not only have I otherwise never even heard of many of the games I encounter when compiling those lists, but that in fact a large number of them have been well-received critically (be it critic reviews or user reviews).

With the exception of one or perhaps two titles on this list, I don't think I would've heard about the games below had I not gone out of my way to find them as part of my Game of the Year Awards responsibilities and/or for the purposes of this article. Hopefully this article gives the eight titles I felt were most under-played relative to their acclaim in 2021 just a little bit more publicity.

Note that I've tried to find games from a variety of different genres, and limited myself to just one VR-only release.

The Artful Escape (PC, XOne, XS, PS4, PS5, NS)

We'll start off with a title that came to my attention chiefly when compiling the long list of nominees for Best Original Music Score of 2021. Listening through soundtracks in isolation obviously isn't the ideal way to assess a game's original music score, but sans playing every single release that was potentially going to be nominated it's the best I can do in the time available. The Artful Escape's score stood out to me nonetheless; it's incredibly cool, varying from humble folk-rock beginnings, before transitioning into galactic synth soundscapes, and occasionally launching into funky electric guitar riffs.

That then led me to look at The Artful Escape in more depth, and not only is the soundtrack one of the best of 2021, but so is the colourful art style. The entire game - a music-based platformer - is an unusual, enigmatic concept, described by developer Johnny Galvatron as "a story in the vein of David Bowie traveling off from London on an interstellar trip to create Ziggy Stardust". Well, as a Bowie fan I couldn't resist including it on this list.

Bustafellows (PC, NS)

Completely changing tack, next up is Bustafellows, a murder mystery visual novel from Nippon and PQube. Visual novels/adventure titles crop up a lot when I research these articles. They're frequently some of the highest rated games out there, but also some of the least publicised or played, at least in the west.

This otome visual novel certainly meets that criteria - even on this list it's one of the least played games, and yet it's actually the highest rated of the lot, sitting on an OpenCritic rating of 89% and managing to be third on the site's 'Hall of Fame' list for 2021. Critics and fans both praise Bustafellows for its complex characters, superb art - from the characters, to the backgrounds, and CGs - and sleek noir setting.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC, PS4, PS5, NS)

Chicory is probably the most high profile of the titles on this year's list. The 'paint you own adventure' game was one of the year's indie darlings, managing a 90% Metascore. Users seemed to fall in love with it too (well, those who played it at any rate), as it has a 98% positive rating on Steam, but sadly only just over 1,000 user ratings, suggesting modest sales at best despite receiving a fair amount of media exposure.

This cute, charming top-down adventure is set in a colouring book-styled world where you use your painting ability to colour in the world, solving puzzles, adventuring, and meeting new & interesting characters along the way.

UnMetal (PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XOne, XS)

UnMetal is an obvious homage to the original Metal Gear titles, but a damn good one. The stealth-based action/adventure gameplay feels fresh thanks to the addition of modern conveniences and the constant drip-feed of new mechanics that build upon a solid foundation.

The self-referential, satirical humour is UnMetal's real selling point though. It's littered with pop culture, gaming, and movie references that oftentimes poke fun at itself and the series it so heavily borrows from, making it a blast to play through. If you're a Metal Gear fan you should definitely check it out.

Young Souls (PC - out now | PS4, XOne, NS - soon)

No, it's not a Soulslike! Young Souls is actually a side-scrolling beat 'em up with RPG influences. Critics praised it for its strong cartoon visuals, challenging & addictive gameplay, and for catering to both solo and co-op play without compromising quality on either front.

Young Souls is currently only available on Stadia, which perhaps explains why no one's played it. However, it's due to launch on Steam, PS4, XOne, and Switch soon, so if its inclusion on this list does pique your interest be sure to keep an eye out for hopefully imminent release date news.

GRIME (PC)

I did internally debate whether to feature Ender Lilies or GRIME as my 2D indie Soulslike pick for this list. The former has a slightly higher rating on review aggregate sites, but it also attracted quite a bit of attention last year, whereas GRIME did not. Since the main purpose of this article series is to highlight the more overlooked titles out there, I've gone with GRIME.

This Soulslike's unique twists on the standard formula are: 1) that your weapons are living mutations with unique attack mechanics, and 2) you absorb your slain enemies to heal and unlock traits. Stylistically it has that grotesque, grimy Souls vibe, but mixed with a strong dose of alien surrealism. So if you're looking for a Soulslike to tide you over until Elden Ring, consider giving this a shot - there's even a free demo available to try before you buy.

Ragnarock (PC VR)

This year's VR title is Ragnarock, a viking-themed rhythm game. Think viking Patapon crossed with medieval Guitar Hero and you're probably in the right ballpark. It boasts tracks specifically created for the game by various metal bands, a Guitar Hero-inspired gameplay loop that's 'easy to learn, hard to master', and highly stylised environments and visuals inspired by Nordic mythology, all in VR. There's even a PvP mode that allows for up to 6 players at a time.

Cyber Shadow (PC, NS, PS4, XOne)

Finally we have pixel art action game Cyber Shadow. It's clearly inspired by retro classics like Ninja Gaiden and Contra, and boasts exactly the kind of tight action-platformer controls & combat you'd expect from such a nostalgic callback.

Cyber Shadow mixes NES-era presentational qualities - including a great chiptune soundtrack and love 'em or loath 'em pixelated graphics - with some modern sensibilities to deliver what our own Evan Norris describes as "an outstanding action-platformer that's inspired by the classics but not beholden to them. It handles splendidly, looks and sounds great, and provides hours of dangerous, high-stakes gameplay".

So there we have it. Eight great games from 2021 that went under-appreciated and under-played. Are there any in there that you've played? Let us know what you thought to them if you have. And feel free to post your own suggestions for great games from last year that deserve a little more love.

