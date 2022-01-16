By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best Art Direction of 2021

by Taneli Palola, posted January 16th

Best VR Game of 2021

by Lee Mehr, posted January 16th

Best DLC/Expansion of 2021

by Lee Mehr, posted January 15th

Best Indie Game of 2021

by Christian Evans, posted January 14th
Best Original Music Score of 2021

Best Original Music Score of 2021 - Article

by Taneli Palola , posted 3 hours ago / 447 Views

While the role of music in video games can often be overlooked, it has the potential to make any game and any moment within it something truly special when used correctly. Great music can make an otherwise average game enjoyable, and elevate an already excellent game to the level of genuine masterpiece. Whether it was the haunting soundscape of NieR Replicant, the unique stylings of The Artful Escape, or the epic score of Halo Infinite, the following games' scores resonated with people the most in 2021.

  

The Shortlist:

  

The Artful Escape

(Composers: Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams)

  

Halo Infinite

(Composers: Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz, Curtis Schweitzer, and Alex Bhore)

  

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

(Composers: Keiichi Okabe, Kakeru Ishihama, Keiho Hoashi, and Takafumi Nishimura)

  

Metroid Dread

(Composers: Soshi Abe and Sayako Doi)

  

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

(Composers: Yasumasa Kitagawa, Yoshiya Terayama, and Hiromitsu Maeba)

  

  

  

  

The Winner:

Halo Infinite

Runner-up: Metroid Dread

Regardless of your opinion on Halo in general, the one aspect of the series that people can almost universally agree upon is that the music is usually excellent, and Halo Infinite is no exception. Although the series' original composers - Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori - have long since left the franchise behind, it's quite clear that the task of creating music for each new entry is still very much in capable hands.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Libara (2 hours ago)

Artful Escape for me was the stand out for music score this year.

  • +5
Machina Libara (2 hours ago)

Agreed. A really pleasant surprise.

Would've been great if it had won, but I don't think enough people played it for that to happen. Glad it made the shortlist though.

  • +2
Trentonater (18 minutes ago)

Cmon now Metroid Dread shouldn't even be nominated. The game's biggest fans agree that it's soundtrack is its weakest point expecially compared to previous games. Every metroid community is filled with posts saying the music is not very memorable. Can anyone even remember an original melody from the game? THat's the kind of bias that reminds me of Deathloop getting nominated for everything by the game awards even in areas where it was objectively terrible like audio design.

  • 0
smroadkill15 (40 minutes ago)

Halo Infinite's soundtrack is phenomenal. By far the best from 343 and It rivals the best from the Bungie Halo games.

  • 0
Leynos (1 hour ago)

Nier was robbed.

  • -1
Loneken Leynos (1 hour ago)

is Nier a original soundtrack or arrange from the xbox 360 original?

  • 0