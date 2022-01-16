Best Original Music Score of 2021 - Article

While the role of music in video games can often be overlooked, it has the potential to make any game and any moment within it something truly special when used correctly. Great music can make an otherwise average game enjoyable, and elevate an already excellent game to the level of genuine masterpiece. Whether it was the haunting soundscape of NieR Replicant, the unique stylings of The Artful Escape, or the epic score of Halo Infinite, the following games' scores resonated with people the most in 2021.

The Shortlist:

The Artful Escape

(Composers: Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams)

Halo Infinite

(Composers: Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz, Curtis Schweitzer, and Alex Bhore)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

(Composers: Keiichi Okabe, Kakeru Ishihama, Keiho Hoashi, and Takafumi Nishimura)

Metroid Dread

(Composers: Soshi Abe and Sayako Doi)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

(Composers: Yasumasa Kitagawa, Yoshiya Terayama, and Hiromitsu Maeba)

The Winner:

Halo Infinite

Runner-up: Metroid Dread

Regardless of your opinion on Halo in general, the one aspect of the series that people can almost universally agree upon is that the music is usually excellent, and Halo Infinite is no exception. Although the series' original composers - Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori - have long since left the franchise behind, it's quite clear that the task of creating music for each new entry is still very much in capable hands.

