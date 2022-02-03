Infinity Ward is Developing the 'Most Ambitious' Call of Duty in Franchise History - News

Activision Blizzard has released its earnings report for Q4 2021 and reported Call of Duty sales on consoles and PC declined year-on-year. This is due to lower sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard compared to 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and lower engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Infinity Ward is developing 2022's Call of Duty title that is described as the "most ambitious" in franchise history.

"Development on this year's premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision's renowned Infinity Ward studio," reads the earnings report. "The team is working on the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting."

Call of Duty Mobile revenue grew year-over-year in the fourth quarter due to growth in China. For the full year, Call of Duty Mobile worldwide revenue topped $1 billion.

Activision says the studios continue to expand as a way to "add development resources worldwide as plans continue for ongoing live operations and new, unannounced titles in the Call of Duty universe."

