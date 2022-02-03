By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Possibly Hints Next Console Will Have Backwards Compatibility

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 629 Views

Nintendo in its latest earnings report confirmed the VGChartz report the Nintendo Switch has outsold the Nintendo Wii, as well as the original PlayStation. Nintendo has shipped 103.54 million Switch consoles as of December 31, 2021.

Nintendo during a Q&A session today reported by Analyst David Gibson via Twitter might have hinted the successor to the Nintendo Switch might support for backwards compatibility. 

Nintendo was asked the number of players on the Switch and how that will work into Nintendo's plans for its next console. Gibson says Nintendo is looking to expand grow its number of users leading into its next-generation console.

It might be several years before Nintendo releases its next console as Nintendo president president Shuntaro Furukawa stated the "Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


thevideogameninja (3 hours ago)

For all that is holy... DO IT!!!!!

-VIDEOGAME BC NINJA APPROVED-

Doctor_MG (2 hours ago)

Honestly, I wouldn't expect any different. The Switch is the first Nintendo console in 20 years to lack backwards compatibility. GBA, DS, Wii, 3DS, and Wii U all had BC. The reason the Switch didn't is because A) it doesn't have two screens like the 3DS and B) it doesn't have a disc drive for Wii U. In addition to just general technology differences of course.

Unless the Switch 2 was some drastically different experience...this is just obvious

NobleTeam360 (2 hours ago)

BC is a must for me personally. Especially for the first couple of years of a console.

aTokenYeti (3 hours ago)

It had better. It’s a bare minimum standard of the industry now and lacking such a feature would be retrograde and anti customer.

2zosteven (1 hour ago)

yes please.! will guarantee a purchase from me.

VAMatt (2 hours ago)

It damn sure better. The days of clean generational breaks are long gone.

