Nintendo Possibly Hints Next Console Will Have Backwards Compatibility

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo in its latest earnings report confirmed the VGChartz report the Nintendo Switch has outsold the Nintendo Wii, as well as the original PlayStation. Nintendo has shipped 103.54 million Switch consoles as of December 31, 2021.

Nintendo during a Q&A session today reported by Analyst David Gibson via Twitter might have hinted the successor to the Nintendo Switch might support for backwards compatibility.

Nintendo was asked the number of players on the Switch and how that will work into Nintendo's plans for its next console. Gibson says Nintendo is looking to expand grow its number of users leading into its next-generation console.

Q) How think about the 98m versus next console?

A) Into 6th year of Switch and we are maintaining momentum, we are looking at how to expand and grow this 100m users, leading into next gen device (sounds like next device will be backward compatible!) 7/ — David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

It might be several years before Nintendo releases its next console as Nintendo president president Shuntaro Furukawa stated the "Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

