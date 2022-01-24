By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch Outsells PS1 Worldwide

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 726 Views

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation (aka the PS1 or PSX), according to VGChartz estimates. 

The Switch sold 341,662 units for the week ending January 15, 2021 to bring its lifetime sales to 102.81 million units. This compares to the PlayStation with sales of 102.5 million units lifetime. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model, the Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the fifth best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the PlayStation 4, which has sold an estimated 116.58 million units to date, then the Game Boy (plus Game Boy Color) at 118.69 million units.

The Switch is 13.77 million units away from the PlayStation 4, and 15.88 million units away from the Game Boy.

Breaking down the sales of the Switch, it has sold 34.67 million units in the US, 27.22 million units in Europe, and 23.43 million units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe even further, it has sold 5.21 million units in the UK, 6.11 million in France, and 5.93 million in Germany.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 92.87 million units as of September 30, 2021, while 681.00 million Switch games had been shipped lifetime.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2021:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 38.74 million
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 34.85 million
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 25.71 million
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 24.13 million
  5. Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 22.64 million
  6. Super Mario Odyssey – 21.95 million
  7. Super Mario Party – 16.48 million
  8. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.83 million
  9. Splatoon 2 – 12.68 million
  10. Ring Fit Adventure – 12.21 million

The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Nintendo Wii launched in North America on November 19, 2006, in Japan on December 2, 2006, and in Europe on December 8, 2006.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


11 Comments
2zosteven (1 hour ago)

will be close to #3 all time by the end of the year, Passing the PS4 and Gameboy

  • +5
javi741 2zosteven (44 minutes ago)

It pretty much inevitably will be #3 by the end of the year. It only needs to sell around 16 Million in 2022, and there's no way the Switch will sell anything under 18M in 2022 when it just sold 23-24M in 2021.

  • +1
2zosteven javi741 (16 minutes ago)

you are correct, plus BOTW 2 console will sell tons.

  • 0
gord352 (2 hours ago)

Massive achievement! And still a lot of time left. Can it hit the numbers PS2/DS did!?

  • +5
gtotheunit91 gord352 (1 hour ago)

A price cut and one more model variant and it will! Doesn't have to be a Pro version either. It could be more akin to a New 3DS type upgrade.

  • 0
Sogreblute gtotheunit91 (57 minutes ago)

That's literally a pro model for the 3DS lol. Various games run better on it and some games are exclusive to it because the standard models cannot run them well.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

The Switch will be number 3 all time behind the PS2/DS guaranteed by the end of this year. What an insane turnaround for Nintendo!

  • +3
DaAndy (2 hours ago)

So GB and PS4 will be destroyed this year. But then there is a big gap for getting close to NDS and PS2...

  • +3
Amnesia (1 hour ago)

That would be brutal that MK8 finishes at 50 millions

  • +1
darthv72 (1 hour ago)

congrats Nintendo. And it did so without really a price cut. Granted there is the cheaper lite model but it is still double of what the PS1 was at the end of its run. If Nintendo ever does decide to start cutting Switch prices (to spark sales) then PS4 numbers wont be the only ones it will pass next.

  • 0
Kakadu18 (2 hours ago)

Two weeks later than expected because of adjustments but still a great achievement.

  • 0