Nintendo President: 'Switch is Just in the Middle of Its Lifecycle' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 655 Views
Nintendo president president Shuntaro Furukawa in November 2021 said the Nintendo Switch was at its mid-point of its lifecycle and in a new statement during Nintendo's earnings call today reiterated the Switch is in the middle of its life.
Furukawa says that sales for the Switch are a break from a typical patter of past Nintendo console sales were there was a drop in the sixth year.
"Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good," said Furukawa. "The Switch is ready to break a pattern of our past consoles that saw momentum weakening in their sixth year on the market and grow further."
The Nintendo Switch has shipped 103.54 million units as of December 2021 with 10.67 million consoles shipped during the holiday quarter.
The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 81.68 million units of the 103.54 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 17.87 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 3.99 million units.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Switch game with 43.35 million units sold, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 37.62 million units sold. Metroid Dread managed to sell 2.74 million units in 2021.
Every shareholder meeting he says Switch is just in the middle of its life cycle XD. Why did they make Bill Murray president of Nintendo??!!!
I wish the OLED switch would over quality of life upgrade such as faster load time and slight performance boost from newer chips could offer 1440k or 1080p 60 fps boost.
Been about 5 years. So are we talking 2027 Switch 2?
And here I thought 2024 would be a stretch.
I kept saying March 2025. But it has to be Holiday 2025 at the latest for the successor. So yeah, I agree, I think he's just doing his job and making sure people know it's still years away.
It's good to hear they don't plan to let their momentum weaken. Just keep up the games and keep giving people a reason to buy the system (Price-cut? An very late late pro?)
Half its life cycle, huh?
That is a good sign for gamers about future support for the console. I still remember when game consoles life cycles only lasted a few years. It's funny because looking back then I would think those life cycles stretched forever but when I actually go back and look at the numbers they were maybe 4 years at most. I'm talking Sega Genesis or PS1 days.
It sure is a good time to be a gamer.
-VIDEOGAME OLD MAN NOSTALGIA NINJA APPROVED-
Great. Just great! I don't want a bunch of Switch sequels that feel like the same games as their first ones due to being on the same hardware with the same features.
It's going to be FOREVER until we get the true next Zelda, Mario, etc at this rate.
Botw 2 and the next mainline Mario game will be out before the end of 2023. It was never going to be on next gen anyway, so this news doesn't change anything. I do believe there will be a power increased Switch in that same timeframe since devkits have been going around and there is no way they are done with revisions. Why would they sign a deal for new screens if it was just to use for the OLED.