Nintendo President: 'Switch is Just in the Middle of Its Lifecycle'

Nintendo president president Shuntaro Furukawa in November 2021 said the Nintendo Switch was at its mid-point of its lifecycle and in a new statement during Nintendo's earnings call today reiterated the Switch is in the middle of its life.

Furukawa says that sales for the Switch are a break from a typical patter of past Nintendo console sales were there was a drop in the sixth year.

"Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good," said Furukawa. "The Switch is ready to break a pattern of our past consoles that saw momentum weakening in their sixth year on the market and grow further."

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 103.54 million units as of December 2021 with 10.67 million consoles shipped during the holiday quarter.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 81.68 million units of the 103.54 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 17.87 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 3.99 million units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Switch game with 43.35 million units sold, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 37.62 million units sold. Metroid Dread managed to sell 2.74 million units in 2021.

