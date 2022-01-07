Nintendo Switch Outsells Wii Worldwide - Sales

/ 519 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch sold 1.16 million units for the week ending December 25, 2021 to bring its lifetime sales to 101.88 million units. This compares to the Nintendo Wii with sales of 101.63 million units lifetime. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model, the Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the sixth best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the PlayStation at 102.49 million units, then the PlayStation 4, which has sold an estimated 116.80 million units to date, then the Game Boy (plus Game Boy Color) at 118.69 million units.

The Switch is just 0.61 million units away from the PlayStation, 14.92 million units away from the PlayStation 4, and 16.81 million units away from the Game Boy.

Breaking down the sales of the Switch, it has sold 34.74 million units in the US, 26.90 million units in Europe, and 22.98 million units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe even further, it has sold 5,14 million units in the UK, 6.68 million in France, and 5.44 million in Germany.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 92.87 million units as of September 30, 2021, while 681.00 million Switch games had been shipped lifetime.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2021:

The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Nintendo Wii launched in North America on November 19, 2006, in Japan on December 2, 2006, and in Europe on December 8, 2006.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles