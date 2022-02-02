Uncharted Content Might be Coming to Fortnite - News

posted 3 hours ago

A new leak suggests Uncharted content might be coming to Fortnite in the near future.

Twitter user AdiPortalBoy found in the challenges of the Russian version of the game, a treasure map challenge that has been named of Uncharted. The challenge itself is titled "Collect Treasure using an [Uncharted Treasure Map]."

It is set to go live one day before the the Uncharted film hits theaters on February 11, which stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

