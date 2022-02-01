Rumor: Microsoft and Bungie Discussed Potential Acquisition Before Sony Deal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 941 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. However, it appears Bungie at one point was in talks with Microsoft before the Sony deal went down.
Insider Nate the Hate (AKA Direct-Feed Games) via Twitter said Microsoft and Bungie had on and off talks for a possible acquisition for a couple of years. However, discussions stalled in 2020 due to Bungie wanting around $2 billion and to retain its independence. That asking price was too high for Microsoft at the time.
$2 billion is a decent amount lower than the $3.6 billion Sony ended up paying. In Sony's deal Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."
Microsoft & Bungie have had talks on & off for a couple of years.
Back in 2020, talks stalled between the two due to Bungie wanting in the area of $2bn and to retain independence.
That request paired with the asking price was too high for MS, at the time.
Enter Sony... https://t.co/pSqxqN1C1I
"Retain Independence" seems to be the two key words.
Zenimax doesn't have the autonomy that Sony granted Bungie for self publish and keep making all their games multiplatform.
I'm pretty sure Zenimax can still publish? Not certain.
Also, when I say autonomy, and what I think is generally meant when people use that word, is that the Zenimax studios can still make games the way they want to make them. I don't think Phil is going to tell them how to make Fallout 5, Elder Scrolls 6, Doom 3, etc.
I've read on multiple occasions how the leaders of some of these teams have had just as much authority over their ip as.before, like Psychonauts, they just don't have to fundraise anymore. Pretty certain Bungie would have had the same freedom if they came to MS to make the games they want to make.
MS already said several of the titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PC, so Zenimax doesn't have a choice in that over MS. Bungie retained that from Sony per their answers.
All Sony studios have full autonomy on the titles they want to make, and seems most MS studios also have that. So what is being said here is very different from that.
I would def. believe that was a big consideration in this deal.
Bungie is probably not big enough to retain independence (esp. compared to other big studios Microsoft has). So it would make sense for this to be a deal breaker.
Given Microsoft’s buying power it makes sense they walked away from that deal. No reason to surrender publishing autonomy to such a small entity when you can just a multiple times larger publisher and not have those same demands
Microsoft want them all for themselfs, they are buying to take games away and hurt the competition even if they lose money.
Well Bungie bought itself out of MS's grasp. Why would they go back to MS unless they got the guarantees they wanted?
Do we really need a rumor to tell us this? Microsoft is on a buying spree, I would have been surprised if they hadn't talked to Bungie.
Well this makes me think that MS only bids what they think something is valued at, and not a dime higher. Very, very interesting that MS and Sony had different valuation reports on Bungie. Sony values Bungie at 180% what MS valued it at only a yeari-sh before.
Something is off here.
The rumor said those talks took place over a couple of years. Valuations are much higher now than they were years and months ago. In the case of Bungie, if they now have a fairly fleshed out second IP in production, that would also be a lot more valuable than that same IP would have been in pre-production a couple of years ago.
So Bungie got Sony to pony up $1.5 billion more than Microsoft was willing, and Microsoft had already passed on the much cheaper offer because they knew that Bungie would still release games on XBox platforms anyway due to their independence clause. That's a coup for Bungie and Microsoft if true. Actually, Bungie might have been using the talks with Microsoft to push Sony to the far higher offer. Negotiations 101.
And that would certainly tarnish their relationship so not really a smart move.
Yeah, I don't buy this rumor.
Of course you don't :) Doh ;)
The thing is that the conditions that Sony acquired Bungie under actually confirms the rumors, the owning them but Staying fully Independent is literally listed as one of the reasons why MS didn’t buy them and that news came way before Sony ever acquired them.