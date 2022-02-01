Rumor: Microsoft and Bungie Discussed Potential Acquisition Before Sony Deal - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. However, it appears Bungie at one point was in talks with Microsoft before the Sony deal went down.

Insider Nate the Hate (AKA Direct-Feed Games) via Twitter said Microsoft and Bungie had on and off talks for a possible acquisition for a couple of years. However, discussions stalled in 2020 due to Bungie wanting around $2 billion and to retain its independence. That asking price was too high for Microsoft at the time.

$2 billion is a decent amount lower than the $3.6 billion Sony ended up paying. In Sony's deal Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Microsoft & Bungie have had talks on & off for a couple of years.



Back in 2020, talks stalled between the two due to Bungie wanting in the area of $2bn and to retain independence.



That request paired with the asking price was too high for MS, at the time.



Enter Sony... https://t.co/pSqxqN1C1I — Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) February 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

