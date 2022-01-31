Mario Party Superstars Tops the French Charts, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Enters Top 5 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 435 Views
Mario Party Superstars (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 3, 2022, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) have remained in second and third places, respectively. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut
Xbox Series X|S
- Forza Horizon 5
- Far Cry 6
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- NBA 2K22
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Moon
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Football Manager 2022
