Mario Party Superstars Tops the French Charts, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Enters Top 5 - Sales

/ 435 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 3, 2022, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) have remained in second and third places, respectively. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Far Cry 6 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales Far Cry 6 Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard NBA 2K22 Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Moon Animal Crossing: New Leaf New Super Mario Bros. 2 PC Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Football Manager 2022 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles