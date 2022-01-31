God of War (2018) PC Patch v1.0.4 is Now Live, Adds DLSS Sharpening Slider, More - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio released the PC version of God of War (2018) earlier this month via Steam and Epic Games Store. It was previously only available on the PlayStation 4.

Santa Monica Studio has released Patch v1.0.4 for the game. It adds a DLSS Sharpening slider and makes multiple bug fixes.

Read the patch notes below:

Fixes

Atreus will now reset his state during restart from checkpoint or saved game should he become unresponsive.

Fixed some rare instances of graphics driver crashes.

Fixed an issue with incorrect VRAM detection on Intel XE platform.

Fixed an issue where the display mode setting would visually set to windowed mode when resetting display settings to default on an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue where control functionality would be lost if opening inventory during realm travel sequence.

Fixed a crash that could occur at client shutdown.

Features

Added support for DLSS Sharpening slider.

Other Changes

Added additional logging to crash reports to help identify root causes of intermittent crashes.

God of War (2018) has spent three straight weeks at the top of the Steam charts.

