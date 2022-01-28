Warner Media CEO Says Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy Will Launch in 2022 - News

Warner Bros. was originally set to releasing the third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights, and Hogwarts Legacy in 2021 before they were both delayed to 2022.

Warner Media CEO via Twitter has reassured fans that both games will launch this year. He talked about the lineup for 2022 and said the company is "delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games." In the same tweet there were images of Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy.

There was a rumor that Hogwarts Legacy might get delayed to 2023, however, that was later debunked.

This mission, this strategy continues in ‘22 with a sense of urgency: launching HBO Max in many more countries this quarter and the balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games. 10/x pic.twitter.com/CY5jYAhxU5 — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) January 26, 2022

