Rumor: Hogwarts Legacy to Launch in Q3 2022 as 'Development is Going Well'

Hogwarts Legacy was originally scheduled release in 2021, however, in January 2021 it was delayed to 2022. There was a rumor earlier this week that journalist Colin Moriarty has heard the game will not be coming out this year and it is having developmental issues.

Twitter user AccountNGT, who leaked Star Wars Eclipse before it was announced, has said the game will release in Q3 2022 and that "development is going well."

"Now that the 2023 rumor has been debunked by several official sources I can post this tweet," reads the tweet. "ICYMI: As I said a few weeks ago, according to my info, Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Quarter 3 of this year. The development is going well."

