Gotham Knights Delayed to 2022 - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Batman: Arkham Origins developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal announced the third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights, has been delayed from 2021 to 2022. It will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Gotham Knights will now launch worldwide in 2022," reads a tweet from Warner Bros. "We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.

"Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months."

Here is an overview of the game:

Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family—Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin—to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos.

Gotham Knights is playable either solo or as a two-player, online cooperative experience and will be available in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox Series X and Xbox One X and PC.

Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

Get a glimpse of open-world Gotham City where Batgirl and Robin join forces to take on Mr. Freeze in one of several Villain encounters found within the city. They’ll use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes.

Here is an overview of the four playable characters:

Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon, is a determined fighter and a skilled hacker. As the daughter of deceased Gotham commissioner, Jim Gordon, she had helped Batman as Oracle in the past. Now, after years of recovery and preparation, she is ready to step into her new role, wielding her melee tonfa, and harnessing her training in kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu.

Nightwing is Dick Grayson, the first Robin, who was Batman’s protégé before becoming a hero in his own right. He’s a natural leader and the eldest and wisest member of the Batman Family. Nightwing’s mastery in acrobatics is complemented by his expertise use of his signature dual Escrima Sticks, making him proficient at taking out enemies.

Red Hood , formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech.

, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech. Robin is Tim Drake, the young prodigy and genius of the team, who is a master of deductive reasoning. As a true believer in Batman’s mission, he is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs protecting and hopes to be the type of hero Batman personified. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in a variety of stealth techniques, Robin also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles