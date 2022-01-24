Rumor: Xbox Franchise Getting Remastered Collection - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,020 Views
Microsoft released Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the Xbox One on November 11, 2014 and for PC on December 3, 2019. There is a new rumor that Microsoft plans to release a collection similar to The Master Chief Collection on another Xbox franchise.
Shepshal Nick in the most recent XboxEra podcast said a new "MCC-Style" collection is in development. He didn't what series is getting a collection. However, two popular Xbox IPs with multiple releases include Gears of War and Fable.
The Verge senior editor Tom Warren via Twitter did hint the collection would be of Gears of War by saying "the gears are really turning on this rumor."
The official Gears of War Twitter account at the start of the year did tease something big is coming for the series this year.
"Rev those Lancers for a badass 2022," reads the tweet from the Gears of War Twitter account. "Happy New Year, Gears."
The last mainline Gears of War game was Gears 5 released in September 2019 for the Xbox One and November 2020 for the Xbox Series X|S. Gears 6 is rumored to be in development.
The last mainline Fable game, Fable 3, released for the Xbox 360 in October 2010 and for PC in May 2011. Playground Games is developing a new entry in the series for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
the gears are really turning on this rumor— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2022
Rev those Lancers for a badass 2022. 🔥— Gears of War (@GearsofWar) January 1, 2022
Happy New Year, Gears. pic.twitter.com/mS4ON4NZv1

“ The last Gears of War game was Gears 5 in September 2019”
Technically not true. The last new Gears game was Gears Tactics in April 2020, 7 months after Gears 5.
Would be nice to see a remaster of Fable, seeing as how we never got 2 on PC and MS took 3 off PC store years ago.
I'm hoping for Fable. It makes sense to release a remastered collection right before the new game drops (I know its prob still a ways off). A Gears collection doesnt seem likely considering 5 is still quite popular and getting content drops. The first was already remastered and I seem to recall you got the rest of the series with every purchase of Gears 5 anyways.
Gears or fable would be great. Also big deal for PC players since a lot of those games aren’t even on PC