Rumor: Xbox Franchise Getting Remastered Collection - News

/ 1,020 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft released Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the Xbox One on November 11, 2014 and for PC on December 3, 2019. There is a new rumor that Microsoft plans to release a collection similar to The Master Chief Collection on another Xbox franchise.

Shepshal Nick in the most recent XboxEra podcast said a new "MCC-Style" collection is in development. He didn't what series is getting a collection. However, two popular Xbox IPs with multiple releases include Gears of War and Fable.

The Verge senior editor Tom Warren via Twitter did hint the collection would be of Gears of War by saying "the gears are really turning on this rumor."

The official Gears of War Twitter account at the start of the year did tease something big is coming for the series this year.

"Rev those Lancers for a badass 2022," reads the tweet from the Gears of War Twitter account. "Happy New Year, Gears."

The last mainline Gears of War game was Gears 5 released in September 2019 for the Xbox One and November 2020 for the Xbox Series X|S. Gears 6 is rumored to be in development.

The last mainline Fable game, Fable 3, released for the Xbox 360 in October 2010 and for PC in May 2011. Playground Games is developing a new entry in the series for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

the gears are really turning on this rumor — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2022

Rev those Lancers for a badass 2022. 🔥



Happy New Year, Gears. pic.twitter.com/mS4ON4NZv1 — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) January 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles