Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 12 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 9-15

posted 21 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 341,662 units sold for the week ending January 15, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 102.81 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 198,987 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.27 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 134,800 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.11 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 38,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 62,000 units. PS4 sold 161,215 units for the week ending January 17, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 72,565 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 17,286 units, and the Xbox One sold 2,300 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 96,196 units (-22.0%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 61,811 (45.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 46,125 units (52.0%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 65,647 (-79.2%), the Xbox One is down 24,012 units (-91.3%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 102,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 19,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 18,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 341,662 ( 102,806,335 ) PlayStation 5 - 198,987 ( 18,265,189 ) Xbox Series X|S - 134,800 ( 12,105,417 ) PlayStation 4 - 17,286 ( 116,578,216 ) Xbox One - 2,300 ( 50,503,794 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 105,917 Xbox Series X|S - 81,012 PlayStation 5 - 75,915 PlayStation 4 - 8,071 Xbox One - 1,871

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 79,104 PlayStation 5 - 78,815 Xbox Series X|S - 38,395 PlayStation 4 - 8,452 Xbox One - 366 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 140,569 PlayStation 5 - 37,329 Xbox Series X|S - 9,959 PlayStation 4 - 443 Xbox One - 33

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 16,072 PlayStation 5 - 6,928 Xbox Series X|S - 5,434 PlayStation 4 - 295 Xbox One - 30

