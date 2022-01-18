Phil Spencer: It's Not Our Intent to Pull Communities Away From PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 793 Views
Microsoft today announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. Once the deal closes the number of first-party Xbox studios will grow from 23 to 32.
IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.
This has lead some people to wonder what this means for Activision Blizzard games coming to PlayStation consoles in the future.
A person familiar with Microsoft's thinking has said the plan is to keep releasing some of Activision Blizzard's games on PlayStation consoles, but will make some Xbox console exclusives.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg said it isn't Microsoft's goal to pull communities away from PlayStation consoles.
"I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that," said Spencer.
-"It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform"- Phil
... but we will.
😆
-READING BETWEEN THE LINES NINJA APPROVED-
Pretty sure he said the same thing about Zenimax/Bethesda, and yet almost all of their games are going to be console exclusive to Xbox moving forward. I wouldn't take this as a sign that Phil is going to keep most Activision-Blizzard franchises console multiplat.
I'd expect a mix. Warzone remains multiplat and WoW if it comes to console also comes to PS5.
Same here. Expecting WoW and Warzone as multiplat, everything else exclusive to Xbox Series/PC/Xbox Cloud Gaming.
There's yet to be an Xbox exclusive announced from Zenimax/Bethesda that's had an existing community on Playstation, correct me if I'm wrong?
Yeah same feeling, CoD might still stay multi but If ever a renewed focus is put on single player I would expect the single player and multiplayer both be treated independently with multiplayer remaining multiplat while single player being exclusive. or something like that. For Diablo 4 it's 50/50. Other than that remaster/remaster collection with big tie to Playstation might still go multiplat as well but any new entry likely won't.
I'm absolutely not happy with this acquisition, it's not good for the industry. But I have to say, these companies are here for the money and are heavy competitor's. If they buy something it's only logical to keep it away from your competitors. They shelled out so much money for a reason, they are not a charity. Welcome to capitalism! Of course, if we talk about money only in the short- to mid-term they make more money if they keep the content on their competitor's consoles but in the long term they want that all these people migrate to their platform. In the long term it makes more sense for them to cut it off from the competitor's platforms.
He said it when they bought Zenimax and it was a lie, he's saying it now they've bought ActiBlizz and again it's a lie lol... would be nice, and such a power move, if he just came out and went "If you want to play these IPs you gotta' get yourself on XBOX or PC, because you sure as shit won't be playing them on PlayStation!" lol
he said games with a legacy on Playstation will keep those games and get updates. That is exactly what happens with TES Online or Fallout 76.
Starfield and Redfall have no legacy on PS and are Xbox exclusive. It was not a lie.
Honestly I'm very doubtful, but hey... anything can happen, right? Maybe one day I'll wake up to a headline saying "Sony to allow Game Pass on PlayStation consoles" lol... that actually would be fucking helpful :P
call of duty sells millions of copies each year so not a great idea pulling it from playstation consoles when its mostly going to be downloaded via gamepass on xbox
Theres 25 million subscribers. Even if half download it then that's 12.5 million users. That's pretty good
Phil has the infinity gauntlet and just got the next infinity stone. Who's next?
This purchase isn't just shots fired at Sony, it is to the entire industry. Nobody is at ease with this one. Goodness. I just hope Sony wakes up and puts some real money up. Things are consolidating too fast.
if i was on Microsoft's board id ask Phil to step down, thats not how business works.
microsoft will have probably left the console market if was not for phil shaking things up
Umm you understand they are ranked one in the world for wealthiest company right? I think they know how to operate a business lol
Shut the fuck up, Phil. If Playstation owners want to play Call of Duty, they can buy a Series S.
More important, its time to get started on the Banjo x Crash game we've all been dreaming about.
After what they did to Banjo, that is absolutely NOT something I want lol :P
I like to think with all these studios it gives MS the liberty to bring back IPs like Banjo, I feel they have been too nervous on bringing it back incase it bombs. Fingers crossed!
I mean it'd be nice if we got a new Banjo game more in line with the original two rather than the Nuts & Bolts shit lol... I'd definitely be up for more classic 3D platforming. It may not be a perfect game but I LOVED Yooka Laylee, give me a new Banjo like that but with polish and scope, and we're good to go!
Absolutely, I hope MS keep its environment where studios have the freedom to do what they want, its healthy and creates great games. Even if it means multiple studios working on Banjo to make it right they should.
Seriously, just get Toys For Bob working on a new Banjo game and everybody wins!