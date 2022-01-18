Phil Spencer: It's Not Our Intent to Pull Communities Away From PlayStation - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft today announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. Once the deal closes the number of first-party Xbox studios will grow from 23 to 32.

IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

This has lead some people to wonder what this means for Activision Blizzard games coming to PlayStation consoles in the future.

A person familiar with Microsoft's thinking has said the plan is to keep releasing some of Activision Blizzard's games on PlayStation consoles, but will make some Xbox console exclusives.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg said it isn't Microsoft's goal to pull communities away from PlayStation consoles.

"I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that," said Spencer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

