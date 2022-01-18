Source: Some Activision Blizzard Games to Become Xbox Exclusives, While Others Remain on PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,101 Views
Microsoft today announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.
A person familiar with Microsoft's thinking has revealed to Bloomberg the plan is to keep releasing some of Activision Blizzard's games on PlayStation consoles, but will make some Xbox console exclusives.
Once the deal is complete Activision Blizzard will report to head of Xbox Phil Spencer and will bring as many Activision Blizzard titles to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as possible.
The writing is on the wall people.
Why would you pay $70 billion dollars to keep things the way they currently are?
No, that's not going to happen. All of these games are going to be exclusive on Microsoft's platforms moving forward. These developers will still make games for Sony/Nintendo until the acquisition is complete and perhaps even a year or so after but after that it will be full on X box exclusivity.
Anyone telling gamers anything different is giving them a pipe dream.
One has to wonder if Microsoft is on the verge of a monopoly at this point. If they are not they are getting dangerously close. Sony and Nintendo are really going to have to up their game (no pun intended.) if they are going to go toe to toe with the likes of some of the companies Microsoft now will have under its belt.
-"X" CLUSIVE TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL NINJA APPROVED-
I can see Microsoft releasing games on PS for 2 more years and then it's Xbox +PC + GamePass only. Why, because at least 2 COD games are already in development for PS. This years COD is definitely coming to PlayStation (by the time the deal will close it will be released) and then next years COD will also be there (as it would be halfway complete by the time this deal closes). After that, I do not think that they'll support PS. Also, in these two years we can expect Xbox exclusive DLCs for COD.
Judging by what they did with Bethesda, they will maintain ‘legacy’ content on other systems and honour existing announcements/deals - so past titles would be supported on PlayStation and any games already announced for PS when the deal closes will still launch there - so CoD would be exclusive from 2023 assuming that year’s title hasn’t been announced at that point.
My guess is that CoD will continue on both systems while they run through their multi-year marketing deal. After that....I guess XB exclusive for the annual CoD releases.
At the bare minimum, it's a safe bet that Warzone will stay multiplat, and WoW, which Blizzard has been working on console ports for behind the scenes, will probably be multiplat as well. I wouldn't be surprised if CoD stays multiplat, MS may even be forced to do that as a concession to get it past the various countries' anti-trust regulatory bodies. Overwatch 2 was already announced for PS4 and Switch and Diablo 4 was already announced for PS4, so I think Xbox will honor those already announced platforms just like they did with Psychonauts 2, Outer Worlds, and a few other games from studios they have acquired since 2018.
I do think that future Diablo and Overwatch games after 4 and 2 respectively will be exclusive. I also think that smaller stuff like Crash, Tony Hawk, and Spyro could be made Xbox exclusive too. And there is still the possibility that yearly CoD is made exclusive while CoD Warzone stays multiplat.
WoW being worked on behind the scenes? It wouldn't work, and if they did do it, it will play horrible.
Why wouldn’t WoW work on console, it not like console hardware is going to struggle with a 20 year old game. If you mean the get the controls to work on a controller I’ll give you that.
Its not the graphics, its the way its played. Its a game that relies on heavy 3rd party mods and more buttons than what a controller can ever have. Its a pure M/K game.
LOL :) This again... Come on people, just get over it already.
The majority of AAA games will be exclusives, simple as that unless there is already a deal going on or if the game is released before or shortly after the deal closes.
No worries though, Candy Crush will stay multiplatform!
Then Jeff 'Scrub' can come up with his 'predictions' about that, and have the world surprised when the games effectively become exclusives to the "surprise" of everyone who speculated against in 2023 :)
yeah, there is no point in buying a company by $70 million (!) and does not take advantage of it. (In this case, no releasing games on your competitor.)
This feels kind of obvious but I feel like a lot of people aren't going to grasp this until 2023/2024 because they're still in a 2013 console wars mindset. Note how not a single industry insider has emphasised exclusives, merely that activision games (most) will be coming to gamepass
For MS, effectively leveraging and growing the value of 70billion asset(s) is a bit more complex then just making everything exclusive, cutting out revenue streams and just hoping that everyone just converts to Xbox/gamepass overnight.... its not realistic or financially sound. Not only is it evident in what has already happened with the Minecraft IP but its also what you see when you look at any other industry. Disney still sells Marvel films on Prime Video and Apple TV, but streaming as part of a subscription is exclusive to Disney+. There's also streaming exclusive TV series' and films, and timed exclusives.
This is what we're going to see from MS and this acquisition. They're going to bring exclusives to the Xbox echosystem for sure, highten the value of gamepass, but also leverages the popularity of massive established IPs on wider platform, both as an important revenue stream but also as a way to maintain the popularity and value they've already achieved.
They are trying to kill the competition by taking all the biggest IPs and people believes this lo
This is the same thing that was said about Bethesda, when what it actually meant is; Any games currently in development for PlayStation and Nintendo consoles will release there, but once they're done, everything will be XBOX/PC exclusive. Kinda' obvious really and there's no need for people to try and sugarcoat it lol. The only thing that upsets me is seeing Crash and Spyro potentially leave PlayStation consoles forever... bad times!
Curious to see what Blizzard PC games Microsoft makes them port over. Would World of Warcraft come to console? I can’t see hardware being an issue for a game that age (control scheme might be though) and the subscription would essentially just be buying Gold or Gamepass so that’s not much of a barrier.
Will likely also see BattleNet get folded into Xbox.com as there’s no need for that anymore and Activision games should finally go back onto Steam as Microsoft doesn’t seem to both with the EGS.