Source: Some Activision Blizzard Games to Become Xbox Exclusives, While Others Remain on PlayStation - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft today announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

A person familiar with Microsoft's thinking has revealed to Bloomberg the plan is to keep releasing some of Activision Blizzard's games on PlayStation consoles, but will make some Xbox console exclusives.

Once the deal is complete Activision Blizzard will report to head of Xbox Phil Spencer and will bring as many Activision Blizzard titles to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as possible.

Microsoft plans to continue to distribute Activision Blizzard games for Sony's PlayStation but will also plan some Xbox exclusives, a source tells ushttps://t.co/LCC3Y6xFqW https://t.co/LZCoN3lcaX — Dina Bass (@dinabass) January 18, 2022

