Activision Blizzard Studios and IPs to be Owned by Microsoft

Microsoft made a huge splash today with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the by far the biggest acquisition in video game and Microsoft history.

Once the deal closes the number of first-party Xbox studios will grow from 23 to 32.

The list of subsidiaries and divisions under Activision Blizzard include Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch.

The most well known IPs that are owned by Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, and StarCraft.

Here we will be providing a quick rundown of what games each studio is best known for.

Beenox

Beenox is a Canadian studio founded in 2000 and acquired by Activision in 2005. The studio has primarily focused on co-developing games with other studios. They have worked on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and many more games over the years.

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment, one half of the Activision Blizzard name, is the biggest developer in the acquisition as they have multiple teams working on different projects. The number of employees is twice that of Bethesda.

The studio would be best known for multiple franchises - Diablo, Warcraft, StarCraft, Overwatch, and Hearthstone. The company is currently developing Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, as well as continued work on World of Warcraft and Hearthstone.

High Moon Studios

High Moon Studios was founded in 2001 and was acquired by Activision in 2008. The studio has been in more of a support role recently having helped development on recent Call of Duty titles and Destiny 2.

Infinity Ward

Infinite Ward was founded in 2002 and has solely worked on the Call of Duty franchise. They have developed the Modern Warfare games, Ghosts, Infinity Warfare, and most recently the battle-royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

King

King was founded in 2003 and acquired by Activision in 2016. The company is best known for developing popular mobile games such as Candy Crush Saga. Most recently released Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! in 2021.

Raven Software

Raven Software was founded in 1990 was acquired by Activision in 1997. In the past the company developed Soldier of Fortune, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Quake 4, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, as well as support on Call of Duty titles. The studio's main focus right now is continued support for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Sledgehammer Games

Sledgehammer Games was founded in 2009 and has since been a developer for the Call of Duty franchise. Most recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021.

Toys for Bob

Toys for Bob was founded in 1989 and acquired by Activision in 2005. The studio would be best known for developing the Skylanders games, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Most recently the team lent support on development of 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Treyarch

Treyarch was founded in 1996 and acquired by Activision in 2001. The studio has solely developed games for the Call of Duty franchise since 2008's World at War. Most recently they worked on the Zombies mode on 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard.

