Activision Blizzard Studios and IPs to be Owned by Microsoft

Microsoft made a huge splash today with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the by far the biggest acquisition in video game and Microsoft history.
Once the deal closes the number of first-party Xbox studios will grow from 23 to 32.
The list of subsidiaries and divisions under Activision Blizzard include Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch.
The most well known IPs that are owned by Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, and StarCraft.
Here we will be providing a quick rundown of what games each studio is best known for.
Beenox
Beenox is a Canadian studio founded in 2000 and acquired by Activision in 2005. The studio has primarily focused on co-developing games with other studios. They have worked on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and many more games over the years.
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment, one half of the Activision Blizzard name, is the biggest developer in the acquisition as they have multiple teams working on different projects. The number of employees is twice that of Bethesda.
The studio would be best known for multiple franchises - Diablo, Warcraft, StarCraft, Overwatch, and Hearthstone. The company is currently developing Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, as well as continued work on World of Warcraft and Hearthstone.
High Moon Studios
High Moon Studios was founded in 2001 and was acquired by Activision in 2008. The studio has been in more of a support role recently having helped development on recent Call of Duty titles and Destiny 2.
Infinity Ward
Infinite Ward was founded in 2002 and has solely worked on the Call of Duty franchise. They have developed the Modern Warfare games, Ghosts, Infinity Warfare, and most recently the battle-royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.
King
King was founded in 2003 and acquired by Activision in 2016. The company is best known for developing popular mobile games such as Candy Crush Saga. Most recently released Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! in 2021.
Raven Software
Raven Software was founded in 1990 was acquired by Activision in 1997. In the past the company developed Soldier of Fortune, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Quake 4, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, as well as support on Call of Duty titles. The studio's main focus right now is continued support for Call of Duty: Warzone.
Sledgehammer Games
Sledgehammer Games was founded in 2009 and has since been a developer for the Call of Duty franchise. Most recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021.
Toys for Bob
Toys for Bob was founded in 1989 and acquired by Activision in 2005. The studio would be best known for developing the Skylanders games, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Most recently the team lent support on development of 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Treyarch
Treyarch was founded in 1996 and acquired by Activision in 2001. The studio has solely developed games for the Call of Duty franchise since 2008's World at War. Most recently they worked on the Zombies mode on 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Far bigger chance that old great IPs will be used under MS than under Kotick.
This whole acquisition is absolutely insane!
Gamers were already wondering what Microsoft's previous acquisition last year (Bethesda, etc...) would eventually mean for the gaming landscape going forward but this almost makes it look pale in comparison.
When one of the big 3 gets the rights to COD, WOW, Diablo, Starcraft, Overwatch, and other big name titles it is now time to reconsider how exactly the next few years in gaming are going to play out.
I imagine news like this is going to way heavily, and I do stress heavily, on gamers minds going forward. While I still think even with these acquisitions that it will still be a bit of a fight for Microsoft to overtake Sony come next gen Microsoft could come out the gates with such a dominating head start there may be no chance for anyone else to keep up for the entire next gen run.
The big question on everyone's mind is will all of these studios now be making games exclusively for Microsoft with no chance of anything going multiplatform. Honestly, I think that is the way things will play out but when you consider how much money is generated by some of these titles (COD.) perhaps the teams behind them will not be so eager on missing out on quite literally half of their potential profits.
All I can say is that it is an exciting time to be alive in gaming and strap yourself in because we are more than likely in the beginning stages of another all out videogame console war.
-VIDEOGAME WAR NINJA APPROVED-