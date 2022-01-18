Xbox Game Pass Adds Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and More - News

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Investigate murders, search for clues, and talk to your classmates to prepare for trial. There, you’ll engage in deadly wordplay, going back and forth with suspects. Dissect their statements and fire their words back at them to expose their lies!

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Available on day one with Game Pass: When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That’s you, you’re Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more. Combine your forms to create powerful hybrids and defeat the forces of evil. Join a friend for online co-op and save the world together! Plus, Ultimate members can play on mobile devices with touch controls with Xbox Cloud Gaming, no controller needed!

Coming Soon

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 20

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous, but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen, and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power. Ultimate members can play on mobile devices with Touch Controls with Xbox Cloud Gaming, no controller needed!

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 20

Experience the World of Assassination trilogy and become Agent 47, a legendary assassin. Embark on a globetrotting adventure, where hyper-detailed missions are packed full of creative opportunities to take down your targets. Go loud with some serious firepower, steal a disguise, or play as a Silent Assassin. It’s all up to you.

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 20

Available on day one with Game Pass: This dog photography game puts your love for pups to the test. As you take better photos, you’ll unlock new breeds, camera lenses, chew toys, and accessories to dress up dogs with. Don’t just pet and play fetch – save your memories of those very good boys and girls on film.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Available on day one with Game Pass: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a tactical co-op FPS for 1-3 players, featuring beloved Operators from the Rainbow Six universe. With deep gear and ability progression, over 90 weapons and gadgets, 12 ever-evolving maps, unpredictable enemy mutations, and 13 dynamic mission types, no experience is ever the same.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC) – January 20

Available now on Console and Cloud and coming soon to PC Game Pass. Experience explosive 5v5 gameplay, high-stakes competition, and thrilling PVP team battles with over 70 million other players worldwide. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege features an ever-expanding roster of Operators with unique skills, environment destruction as a tactical tool, and limitless opportunities to perfect your strategy.

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 20

Available on day one with Game Pass: The best flying disc game of all time is back! With amazing hand-drawn graphics, crazy new moves, gameplay mechanics and awesome new characters and stages, Windjammers 2 is the sequel you’ve been dreaming of.

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC) – January 27

Available on day one with Game Pass: Drum out high scores by playing along with Don and Ka in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Choose from over 70 songs and play with friends in local multiplayer mode and online ranked matches. Light your drumming spirit on fire!

In Case You Missed It

Spelunky 2 (Cloud) ID@Xbox – Available now

This challenging roguelike platformer offers you immense freedom to carve your own path through its randomly-generated caves and ruins. Exercise your creativity and through your actions, tell a unique story each time you play. Uncover the secrets alone or with friends! Learn more about the game here.

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Cloud) ID@Xbox – Available now

The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team! Learn more here.

DLC / Game Updates

Far: Changing Tides Pre-Install – Available now

Set sail for a new journey in Far: Changing Tides, coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on March 1! Members can start their pre-install today to be ready to play at launch. Learn more about Far: Changing Tides here!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

We hear you like Halo Perks, so we’re going to give you more Halo Infinite Multiplayer Perks. Check out these brand-new Perk offers below that you can go claim now via the Perk gallery on your Xbox console, Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS/Android.

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Warthog Bundle – Available now

Customize your multiplayer arsenal with the exclusive “Pass Tense” Warthog Vehicle Coating, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps!

Doom Eternal: Raze Hell with Three Cosmetic Packs – Available now

Grab three cosmetic packs now and fight the hordes of Hell in style in Doom Eternal’s epic campaign and Battlemode, or show off your player and weapon skins in the campaign’s Photo Mode.

World of Tanks: Premium Trifecta Bundle – Available now

Dominate the battlefield with three premium powerhouse tanks, bristling with devastating weaponry! Seven days of Premium Time plus 850 Gold round out this bundle for the ultimate tanking experience.

Xbox Touch Controls Added to Nine More Games

Ultimate members, we’ve added Xbox Touch Controls to nine more games ready to play from the cloud today! Play over 100 touch-enabled games with cloud gaming on the Xbox app for Windows PCs, Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices, or Xbox.com/play on your Windows PCs and Apple phones & tablets, no controller needed.

Anvil (Game Preview)

Archvale

Exo One

The Forgotten City

Nobody Saves the World

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Stardew Valley

Unpacking

Death’s Door (January 20)

Leaving January 31

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so don’t let these games leave without a proper send off! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on these games before they go!

Cyber Shadow (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Prison Architect (PC)

(PC) Xeno Crisis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

