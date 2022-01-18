Sources: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to Leave After Microsoft Acquisition Closes - News

Microsoft has changed the gaming landscape with its announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the by far the biggest acquisition in video game history. Take-Two's recent acquisition of Zynga comes in second with a deal worth $12.7 billion.

The press release from Microsoft stated Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will remain as CEO. However, it does state that once the deal closes the Activision Blizzard business will report directly to the head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

"Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth," reads the statement. "Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming."

Sources have told The Wall Street Journal that once the deal closes and Activision Blizzard is officially part of Microsoft and Xbox, Kotick will leave the company.

Until the deal is finalized, no one at Microsoft or Activision Blizzard can say anything about future plans. Whether it is if Kotick will step down or what games will become Xbox console exclusives.

Activision Blizzard has fired or pushed out over three dozen employees for workplace misconduct since last July when it was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment.

The gaming giant has confirmed 37 employees have "exited" the company and another 44 have been disciplined as the investigations over the allegations of misconduct.

It was revealed last November Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations at the gaming giant. The head of Xbox Phil Spencer also in an email to Xbox employees said Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.

