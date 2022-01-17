Activision Blizzard Has Fired or Pushed Out Over 3 Dozen Employees for Workplace Misconduct - News

Activision Blizzard has fired or pushed out over three dozen employees for workplace misconduct since Summer 2021.

The gaming giant has confirmed 37 employees have "exited" the company and another 44 have been disciplined as the investigations over the allegations of misconduct.

Sources have told The Wall Street Journal that Activision has received roughly 700 complaints from employees over workplace misconduct and other issues since last July when it was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment.

The sources in the report claim Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick delayed plans to release a summary of the actions to its employees that have left or were disciplined until after Christmas.

It was revealed last November Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations at the gaming giant.

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan in an email to PlayStation employees said he was "disheartened and frankly stunned to read."

The head of Xbox Phil Spencer also in an email to Xbox employees said Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in an email sent to the rest of the company said he found the "accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies."

