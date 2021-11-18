Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Joins PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan in Criticizing Activision Blizzard - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 630 Views
It was reported this week Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations at the gaming giant. Later in the same day over 100 employees staged a walkout calling for Kotick resign and be replaced with a new CEO.
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan sent out an email to employees saying he was "disheartened and frankly stunned to read" to read the report and that Activision "has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment."
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has now joined Jim Ryan in criticizing Activision Blizzard in an email to employees obtained by Bloomberg.
Spencer says Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.
A group of Activision Blizzard shareholder with a total of 4.8 million shares (out of roughly 779 million total shares) in a letter to the company's board of director have called for Kotick to resign.
The shareholders are also calling for the two longest serving directors on the board, Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, to retire by December 31. Kelly is chairman of the Activision Blizzard board of directors and Morgado is a lead independent director.
The shareholders said that if Kotick, Kelly and Morgado don't resign, they would not vote for the reelection of the current directors on the board at the next annual meeting in June 2022, and is urging other shareholders to do the same.
I'd wonder if Nintendo would join in but...not sure Nintendo has leverage the way the guys with COD do.
I hope this tanks their stocks further and then I'll buy in and wait for the turn-around.
Why are management letters being leaked to Bloomberg? This kind of herd dynamics is really ridiculous. Let every company manage themselves and deal with their internal issues. When will this ridiculous cancel culture ever end?
I think it should go through a legal process, Kakadu. We live in a time where twitter decides justice. Of course I disagree with justice not being applied to higher-ups due to immunity that comes with power, but here is the opposite he is getting lynched without a proper evaluation.
I think this is very important to remember in a society that is sliding into a mob mentality.
I basically told you the exact opposite. I told you if it's true I think he should be removed. But I also told you that I completely disagree with how every internet warrior and business owner feels the right to jump into the question when it really should be handled in the right channels, not on the internet like everything is nowadays, with gross misinformation and jumps to conclusion.
Activision-Blizzard has literally fired people this year for this stuff without it going through courts but the exact same rule isn't being applied to Bobby despite them saying they have a "zero tolerance policy"
Not to mention Bobby has been a known asshole for years now and has had multiple allegations levelled towards him, one of which he actually did get taken to court for and lost.
https://kotaku.com/activision-boss-loses-legal-battle-over-sexual-harassme-452575586
It's absolutely zero surprise to me that Bobby knew about these harassment allegations at Activision-Blizzard for years and did nothing about it.
I hate Bobby Kotick as much as the next guy, but before bandwagoning and the internet playing grand justice, I think my anger is aimed at the lack of due process in many cases online, people like Johnny Depp losing their job because they were being beaten by their spouse, or Scarlett Johanssen losing her job because of her personal views, or in this case this idiot Bobby Kotick who everyone has already decided is complicit in harassment.
Moreover, the wording in this letter is so grossly misformulated. Harassment is terrible of course, but it is not horrific. Horrific is someone who mutilates another person, much more severe abuses like rape or murder. Harassment is a crime but it's not horrific, people can recover from it and often when harassment is an issue, these people had a choice to also go work in a safer environment. If this had been going on for years, then why did people just go on with it? Often these harassment claims happen in drunken parties where everyone is on the effect of a given substance. I am not justifying anything, but I am saying that the question of harassment is not as black and white as we always read. Easy to dispel accusations, easy to play victim, all sides can be right and all sides can be wrong.
I am absolutely against harassment, but the whole question is being politicised and mediatized, and add to that some internet herd mentality and you get this crap justice where we call facts some report we read and feel good about our opinion.
If people put pressure to have this case looked into properly then that is a good thing, but otherwise before there is any proof that the allegations are true, people should learn to ask for proper justice through proper evaluation.
Microsoft and Sony are business partners of Activision-Blizzard, of course they're going to speak about something this major with their employees, what Activision-Blizzard does can have a reflection on Xbox and Sony too by extension of working with them, this isn't cancel culture, it's called consequences of actions.