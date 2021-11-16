Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Knew About Sexual Misconduct at the Company for Years - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 676 Views
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The report says the co-head of Activision's Treyarch studio Dan Bunting was accused of sexually harassing a female employee in 2017 after a night od drinking an was recommended to be fired in 2019 after an internal investigation from the human-resources department and other supervisors.
Kotick intervened to make sure Bunting was not fired, according to people familiar with the incident. Bunting was given counseling and allowed to remain with the company.
An Activision spokeswoman on an outside investigation done in 2020 said, "After considering potential actions in light of that investigation, the company elected not to terminate Mr. Bunting, but instead impose other disciplinary measures. Bunting ended up leaving the company following The Wall Street Journal asking about the incident.
The report from The Wall Street Journal also says Kotick has also been "accused by several women of mistreatment both inside and outside the workplace." The CEO "worked to settle the complaints quickly and quietly." This is according to people familiar wit the incidents.
Bombshell story from the Wall Street Journal this morning that lays out how much CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment and misconduct at Activision Blizzard https://t.co/9awZ6NwA7i pic.twitter.com/lRlSpRy4dQ— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2021
Supposedly he also threatened to have an employee killed and didn't inform the board of misconduct like alleged rapes. This better be the end of Kotick's tenure at Activision at the very least.
I'd rather this put him in prison.
I'd rather deathrow. Guy only exists in this world to make money. He doesn't give two shits about anything else other than profits.
There are very few I wish death upon, but Bobby is now one of them.
Really don't give a fuck for the downvotes, because this man willingly let an employee kill themselves, instead of fixing the god damn problem. Don't act bluenose, because this man has more wealth and less fucks to give than most of you here.
I'm going to be honest, I don't really care for long term jail sentences, because it's akin to sticking a monkey in a cage and watching them slowly rot, but the end result is a wanted death, so in this case, he allowed someone to die under his watch and since he didn't care that much to stop this before and even after her death, I wouldn't give a toss about his own life being traded.
We live in a world where this kind of crap gets excused, or someone gets a lighter sentence (because some judges are biased/twisted), so instead of trying to toe the line of being "fair", one should be honest in their desire to see the ultimate sentence handed out (because that's what 99% of the human population desires from someone going to jail regardless of what anyone ever tries to say, they want that person to rot and die).
I'm just tired of people trying to act like there's a moral code to jail/death row, because there really isn't, not when you're wanting someone to die via any sentence.
Is it really a "bombshell story" that a rich self-made CEO keeps a lid on dirty inter-personal issues in his company? Is it REALLY?
I mean, yeah, when an employee commits suicide, how many times have we heard that swept under the rug style story?.
Are those types an every-day story?, last I checked they really weren't a common thing, or we'd be hearing about that every week/month and death rates would be soaring if that were the case.
There ain't no way in hell this dude should keep his job.
I swear to god if he doesn't get fired, there is something utterly wrong with this world.
Knowing full well that shit was getting bad and letting an employee off themselves is just downright shit.
Boy if this guy keeps his job now it would be the most shocking thing ever. Crazier things have happened though.