Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Knew About Sexual Misconduct at the Company for Years

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report says the co-head of Activision's Treyarch studio Dan Bunting was accused of sexually harassing a female employee in 2017 after a night od drinking an was recommended to be fired in 2019 after an internal investigation from the human-resources department and other supervisors.

Kotick intervened to make sure Bunting was not fired, according to people familiar with the incident. Bunting was given counseling and allowed to remain with the company.

An Activision spokeswoman on an outside investigation done in 2020 said, "After considering potential actions in light of that investigation, the company elected not to terminate Mr. Bunting, but instead impose other disciplinary measures. Bunting ended up leaving the company following The Wall Street Journal asking about the incident.

The report from The Wall Street Journal also says Kotick has also been "accused by several women of mistreatment both inside and outside the workplace." The CEO "worked to settle the complaints quickly and quietly." This is according to people familiar wit the incidents.

Bombshell story from the Wall Street Journal this morning that lays out how much CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment and misconduct at Activision Blizzard https://t.co/9awZ6NwA7i pic.twitter.com/lRlSpRy4dQ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2021

