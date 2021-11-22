Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser Says Activision Reports are 'Distressing and Disturbing' - News

It was revealed last week Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations at the gaming giant.

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan in an email to PlayStation employees said he was "disheartened and frankly stunned to read," while the head of Xbox Phil Spencer also in an email to Xbox employees said Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has now sent out an email to the rest of the company acquired by Fanbyte addressing the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard.

"Along with all of you, I’ve been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company,” Bowser said. "I find these accounts distressing and disturbing, They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies."

Bowser added Nintendo is committed to having a workplace that is open and inclusive for everyone. He expects the same for their partners and from the entire video game industry.

Bowser said representatives at Nintendo have been "in contact with Activision, have taken action and are assessing others."

Bowser said Nintendo is working with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) to strengthen stances against harassment and abuse in the workplace. Nintendo and Activision Blizzard are members of the ESA.

"Every company in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals, and where all understand the consequences of not doing so," he added.

