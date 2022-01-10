Among Us Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in December 2021 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2021.

Among Us topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was in second on the US and Canada chart, while FIFA 22 took second on the European chart.

Among Us was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Call of Duty: Vanguard was in second on the US and Canada chart, while FIFA 22 took second on the European chart.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Among Us Among Us 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 3 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 NBA 2K22 F1 2021 6 Madden NFL 22 Knea: Bridge of Spirits 7 Battlefield 2042 It Takes Two 8 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 9 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Battlefield 2042 10 It Takes Two FAR CRY 6 11 FIFA 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 12 Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 13 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 14 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 15 DEATHLOOP Farming Simulator 22 16 Mortal Kombat 11 Resident Evil Village 17 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT 18 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 19 NHL 22 DEATHLOOP 20 Back 4 Blood Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Among Us Among Us 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 3 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard 4 Madden NFL 22 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man 6 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 7 NBA 2K22 Minecraft 8 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach F1 2021 9 Minecraft Gran Turismo Sport 10 FIFA 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 11 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat 13 Battlefield 2042 Farming Simulator 22 14 JUMP FORCE Red Dead Redemption 2 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship 16 theHunter: Call of the Wild Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 17 ARK: Survival Evolved NBA 2K22 18 UFC 4 ARK: Survival Evolved 19 Mortal Kombat 11 JUMP FORCE 20 God of War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Creed Rise to Glory Swordsman VR 6 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Marvel’s Iron Man VR 7 GORN Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 8 After the Fall DOOM 3: VR Edition 9 Batman: Arkham VR DOOM VFR 10 Arizona Sunshine PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Rec Room eFootball 2022 5 Apex Legends Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Rec Room 7 Destiny 2 Brawlhalla 8 Brawlhalla Apex Legends 9 eFootball 2022 Destiny 2 10 Dauntless Dauntless

