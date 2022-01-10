Among Us Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in December 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 425 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2021.
Among Us topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was in second on the US and Canada chart, while FIFA 22 took second on the European chart.
Among Us was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Call of Duty: Vanguard was in second on the US and Canada chart, while FIFA 22 took second on the European chart.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Among Us
|Among Us
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|FIFA 22
|3
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|4
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|5
|NBA 2K22
|F1 2021
|6
|Madden NFL 22
|Knea: Bridge of Spirits
|7
|Battlefield 2042
|It Takes Two
|8
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|9
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Battlefield 2042
|10
|It Takes Two
|FAR CRY 6
|11
|FIFA 22
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|12
|Far Cry 6
|NBA 2K22
|13
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|14
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|15
|DEATHLOOP
|Farming Simulator 22
|16
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Resident Evil Village
|17
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|18
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|19
|NHL 22
|DEATHLOOP
|20
|Back 4 Blood
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Among Us
|Among Us
|2
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|FIFA 22
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|4
|Madden NFL 22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|6
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|7
|NBA 2K22
|Minecraft
|8
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|F1 2021
|9
|Minecraft
|Gran Turismo Sport
|10
|FIFA 22
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|11
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|12
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Need for Speed Heat
|13
|Battlefield 2042
|Farming Simulator 22
|14
|JUMP FORCE
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|15
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
|16
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|17
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|NBA 2K22
|18
|UFC 4
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19
|Mortal Kombat 11
|JUMP FORCE
|20
|God of War
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|Swordsman VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|5
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Swordsman VR
|6
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|7
|GORN
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|8
|After the Fall
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|9
|Batman: Arkham VR
|DOOM VFR
|10
|Arizona Sunshine
|PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Rec Room
|eFootball 2022
|5
|Apex Legends
|Genshin Impact
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Rec Room
|7
|Destiny 2
|Brawlhalla
|8
|Brawlhalla
|Apex Legends
|9
|eFootball 2022
|Destiny 2
|10
|Dauntless
|Dauntless
