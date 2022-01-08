Analyst: Switch Successor to Release in 2024, No Switch Pro in Development - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Analyst at Ampere Analysis Piers Harding-Rolls in a prediction posted on GamesIndustry doesn't expect Nintendo to release a Nintendo Switch Pro and instead to release a successor to the Switch in late 2024.

"I'm currently expecting the console market year-on-year performance to be quite flat in 2022 as Switch sales decline and we come off what has been an amazing couple of years for console gaming," said Harding-Rolls.

"Even so, Nintendo Switch family of devices will once again be the best-selling consoles in 2022 at around 21 million sold to consumers, aided by the release of Switch OLED.

"I'm not expecting a Switch Pro in 2022. We have a next-gen Nintendo console in our forecasts for late 2024, so I'm not convinced a 'Pro' model is going to appear at all."

He also expects the PS5 to outsell the Xbox Series X|S worldwide and for them to sell a combined 28 million units in 2022.

"PS5 will outsell Xbox Series X|S on a global basis," he said. "The predicted combined sales to gamers are around 28 million. PS5 and Xbox Series X will remain supply constrained, but I expect availability to improve slowly over the year and to be in a better place as we arrive at the holiday season."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles