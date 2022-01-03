Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the UK Charts in Final Week of 2021 - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up two spots to take the top spot UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 1, 2021.

FIFA 22 dropped one spot to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs from seventh to third place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is up one spot to fourth place and Call of Duty: Vanguard dropped from second to fifth place.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond jumped up from 12th to sixth place, while Minecraft dropped one spot to seventh place. Just Dance 2022 drops from fourth to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2022 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mario Party Superstars

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

