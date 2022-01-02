AMD CEO: '2022 to be Another Strong Growth Year' for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

AMD CEO Lisa Su in a recent Q&A with investors and transcribed by Wccftech discussed the high demand for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. She expects sales for the next-generation consoles to grow in 2022, before hitting a peak year in "maybe 2023."

"Well, I think -- first of all, I think the console business, this console cycle and all when you look at it in totality, has been amazing," Su said. "I mean if you think about the strength of the cycle, now we're sort of deep into the second year and the fact that the demand is so high.

"I mean we've been shipping a lot of product. So the fact that the demand is still high says something about just sort of the product capability that's been captured by both Microsoft and Sony in this console cycle. We're continuing to ramp up production.

"We expect 2022 to be another strong growth year for consoles. If you look at the typical console cycle, the peak year is actually the fourth year typically. And so you would expect maybe 2023 would be the peak year."

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles launched in November 2020 and due to shortages demand has far outstripped supply.

