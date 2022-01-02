Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - November 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 550 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,485,549 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,309,359 - DS
Total Lead: 8,794,952 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 96,965,862
DS Total Sales: 105,760,814
November 2021 is the 57th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 1.49 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the DS has outsold the Switch by 3.31 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 8.79 million units.
The 57th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is November 2021, while for the DS it is July 2009. The Switch has sold 96.97 million units, while the DS sold 105.76 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 57.05 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
I can still see the Switch catching up on the DS. It lost a bit of proximity but i don't think the Switch will die as fast as the DS. Let's see if that will be enough to surpass it.
That's kind of my thoughts, too. Nintendo really wound down DS very quickly. I think if they're smart, they'll push through with dual tiered l support going into the next generation. Something that won't cause potential late adopters to fear their hardware and libraries becoming obsolete. That they'll be able to enjoy a few more years of support and won't have to put their existing content aside the moment they update.
That's just me, though. you don't have to agree with me on it. I like how PC and mobile software does it, always hated how consoles either had some shoddy backwards compatibility, or ignored it altogether.
If Nintendo can hold off on releasing a Switch successor until at least Holiday 2024, then the Switch has a chance to surpass DS (and PS2). Any earlier and I'd say basically no chance.