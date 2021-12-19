Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Datamine Shows It is Likely Coming to Steam - News

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade released for PC via Epic Games Store last week on December 16.

A new datamine by Twitter user @AtelierTool reveals the game will most likely be coming to Steam once the Epic Games exclusive contract ends. The game itself has a Steam AppID that was created six months after the release of the PS4 version in October 2020.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade first released for the PlayStation 5 on June 10, while the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020.

I can confirm that #FinalFantasy VII Remake is planned to release on Steam after Epic Games exclusive contract end.



The game AppID used for devtest is 1462040.https://t.co/67PgcC6FYU



The app have been created in October 2020, 6 months after release on PS4. pic.twitter.com/adobr5B7Pq — Just call me Road (@AtelierTool) December 17, 2021

