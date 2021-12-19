Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Datamine Shows It is Likely Coming to Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 972 Views
Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade released for PC via Epic Games Store last week on December 16.
A new datamine by Twitter user @AtelierTool reveals the game will most likely be coming to Steam once the Epic Games exclusive contract ends. The game itself has a Steam AppID that was created six months after the release of the PS4 version in October 2020.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade first released for the PlayStation 5 on June 10, while the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020.
I can confirm that #FinalFantasy VII Remake is planned to release on Steam after Epic Games exclusive contract end.— Just call me Road (@AtelierTool) December 17, 2021
The game AppID used for devtest is 1462040.https://t.co/67PgcC6FYU
The app have been created in October 2020, 6 months after release on PS4. pic.twitter.com/adobr5B7Pq
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Good thing I was waiting for a Steam release regardless because I’ve read the PC port is trash right now lol please please please let Kingdom Hearts only be timed exclusive to EGS too!
It would most likely be timed exclusive for 6 months, which seems to be the norm for EGS games.
For sure! I’m of the opinion that a game should be on as many available platforms as possible. Have a game be available on GOG, Steam, and EGS. Let players choose. If a a new storefront wants to give it a try, make that storefront unique that’ll make players want to try your storefront. Not by bending players arms by forcing them onto it.