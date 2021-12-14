Hogwarts Legacy Trailer Rumored to be Released Soon - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games earlier this year delayed the launch of Hogwarts Legacy from 2021 to 2022. Sumo Digital last week announced two of its studios - Sumo Nottingham and Red Kite Games - are helping development on the game.

Twitter account AccNGT, who leaked Quantic Dream's recently announced Star Wars Eclipse and said development Grand Theft Auto VI is "chaotic," has now said things have got moving for Hogwarts Legacy and expected a trailer to be released "very soon."

Anyway, things got moving for #HogwartsLegacy today, I'm expecting the trailer very soon. — AccNGT (@AccNgt) December 14, 2021

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles