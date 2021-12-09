Sumo Digital Confirms it is Involved With Hogwarts Legacy Development - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games earlier this year delayed the launch of Hogwarts Legacy from 2021 to 2022.

Sumo Digital via Twitter has now confirmed two of its studios - Sumo Nottingham and Red Kite Games - are helping development on the upcoming game. Sumo Nottingham was formed in 2016, while Red Kite Games was acquired in 2019.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

We are very excited to share the news that two of our studios - @RedKiteGames and Sumo Nottingham - are involved in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy videogame. pic.twitter.com/tNHHv9HyXe — Sumo Digital (@SumoDigitalLtd) December 9, 2021

