Granblue Fantasy: Relink Headed to PC Alongside PS5 and PS4 Versions - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka announced Granblue Fantasy: Relink will launch for PC via Steam alongside the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions. It will launch worldwide in 2022.

View a teaser trailer of the game below:

Read the latest details of Granblue Fantasy: Relink below:

Game Modes

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG that features two games modes:

Main Story (single-player) – Discover what is happening to the Zegagrande Skydom in this exciting, narrative-driven single-player adventure. A new chapter of Granblue Fantasy unfolds in the skies of Zegagrande. Customize and developer characters, collect treasure, and so much more! Wtih easy, normal, and hard difficulties to choose from, Granblue Fantasy: Relink accomodates players of all playstyles.

(single-player) – Discover what is happening to the Zegagrande Skydom in this exciting, narrative-driven single-player adventure. Quests (single-player / multiplayer) – Progress through the main story to unlock new content, which supports up to four-player online co-op. Utilize the items and experience you’ve obtained over the course of your journey to tackle an array of challenging battles. Visit a town’s online lobby to chat and interact with other skyfarers! Quests can be done solo with the aid of CPU-controlled allies.

(single-player / multiplayer) – Progress through the main story to unlock new content, which supports up to four-player online co-op.

Playable Characters

Each of these characters is your to command!

Main Character (Gran / Djeeta)

Katalina

Rackam

Io

Eugen

Rosetta

Lancelot

Vane

Percival

Siegfried

But that’s not all…

Charlotta

Yodarha

More reveals are on the way, so stay tuned!

